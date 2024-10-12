Michael Pittman Injury: Travels with team, may play Sunday

Pittman (back) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, but he traveled with the rest of the Colts to Nashville on Saturday, and the "odds of him playing seem good" for Week 6, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Pittman's status won't be known one way or the other until Indianapolis releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the wideout looks to be trending toward suiting up. It's an excellent development for the Colts, as reports earlier this week suggested that Pittman could miss multiple games due to his back injury. The wideout's outlook improved considerably when he was able to log a full practice Friday following a pair of absences from practice to begin the week, and Holder's latest report offers further promise that Pittman will be able to give it a go Sunday. Fellow wideout Josh Downs (toe) is also listed as questionable but expected to play Sunday, and quarterback Anthony Richardson is likely tracking toward a return from a one-game absence. While Richardson sat out Week 5 and most of the Week 4 win over Pittsburgh, Pittman turned in his two best games of the season while working primarily with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, putting together a 11-150-1 receiving line on 17 targets between the two contests.