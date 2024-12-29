Fantasy Football
Michael Pittman headshot

Michael Pittman News: Breaks out with Flacco under center

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 7:27pm

Pittman caught nine of 10 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-33 loss to the Giants.

The nine grabs were a season high for Pittman, while the 109 yards were his highest total since Week 4 and the trip to the end zone was his first since Week 6. All those performances came with Joe Flacco under center instead of Anthony Richardson (back/foot), and with the Colts now eliminated from postseason contention, the team could elect to sit Richardson in Week 18 regardless. If Pittman gets to work with Flacco again in his final game of the season, he could deliver big numbers versus the Jaguars.

Michael Pittman
Indianapolis Colts
