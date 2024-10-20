Michael Pittman News: Cleared to play Sunday

Pittman (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Pittman didn't practice Wednesday and Friday due to the back injury and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but a full session Thursday likely cleared up any lingering concern about his health heading into Sunday. Though Pittman is unlikely to face any restrictions with his snaps Sunday, the return of Anthony Richardson (oblique) to the lineup after missing the past two games could limit Pittman's fantasy appeal. While Richardson was healthy and played the entirety of Weeks 1 through 3, Pittman managed just 11 receptions for 88 yards and no touchdowns on 20 targets before he saw his production take off with Joe Flacco directing the offense for most of the past three contests.