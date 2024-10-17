Michael Pittman News: Full practice participant

Pittman (back) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Pittman will continue playing through his back injury Sunday against the Dolphins, but his fantasy value takes a hit with Anthony Richardson expected to step back in ahead of Joe Flacco at quarterback. Pittman accounts for 31.9 percent of the targets from Richardson this year, but just 13 of those have been completed -- for 148 yards and no TDs -- and Pittman's share of the passing game has declined some since Josh Downs returned from an ankle injury Week 3. Pittman nonetheless had his three best fantasy scores of the season the past three weeks, benefitting from more passing volume and a higher completion rate with Flacco under center.