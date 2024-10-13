Michael Pittman News: Gets green light to play Sunday

Pittman (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Even though reports earlier this week suggested that Pittman's back injury would cost him multiple games -- and potentially result in his placement on injured reserve -- the wideout's condition evidently improved quicker than anticipated over the past few days. After sitting out practices Wednesday and Thursday, Pittman returned to the field Friday as a full participant en route to taking a questionable tag into the weekend. With Pittman experiencing no setbacks coming out of Friday's practice, he's now on track to handle his usual role as the Colts' No. 1 wideout Sunday. With Anthony Richardson (oblique) inactive as the Colts' emergency No. 3 quarterback for the second week in a row, Pittman will be on the receiving end of passes from veteran Joe Flacco, who draws another start. While Flacco took the majority of the snaps under center Weeks 4 and 5, Pittman put together a 11-150-1 receiving line on 17 targets, well ahead of the production he turned in from Weeks 1 through 3 with Richardson directing the offense (11-88-0 on 20 targets).