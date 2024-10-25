Michael Pittman News: No Week 8 injury designation

Pittman (back) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.

After practicing fully Thursday, Pittman didn't practice Friday, but given that he heads into the weekend minus an injury designation, his non-participation was presumably maintenance-related as he continues to work through a back issue. With fellow WR Josh Downs (groin/toe) and top RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) also cleared for Week 8 action, the Colts offense is as healthy as it's been for some time as QB Anthony Richardson makes his second straight start after having missed time with an oblique injury. Through seven games to date, Pittman has compiled a 28/336/2 receiving line on 47 targets, a rate of production down from last season's pace, but still enough to merit fantasy lineup consideration.