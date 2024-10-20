Michael Pittman News: Productive on low volume

Pittman caught three of five targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Dolphins.

As expected. Pittman didn't see significant target volume with Anthony Richardson back under center for the Colts, but the wideout was able to make an impact with a 33-yard grab just before halftime and a 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter that each helped set up field goals. Pittman put together a 14-185-2 line on 22 targets over three games with Joe Flacco at the helm of the offense, but if he continues to show increased chemistry with Richardson on deep balls, he might be able to maintain that level of production.