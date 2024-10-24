Michael Pittman News: Puts in full practice

Pittman (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Last week, Pittman sandwiched missed practices Wednesday and Friday around a full session Thursday before playing in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Dolphins and finishing with three catches on 63 yards on five targets. He may be following a similar path this week, as he sat out Wednesday's session before logging every rep Thursday. The Colts will wait and see what Pittman is able to do during Friday's practice before determining whether he'll avoid a designation or take a questionable tag into this Sunday's matchup with the Texans.