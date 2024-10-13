Michael Pittman News: Records TD in win

Pittman secured three of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Pittman went from being reportedly considered for a stint on injured reserve due to a back injury early in the week to filling his usual No. 1 receiver role Sunday. While his catch and yardage totals left plenty to be desired, Pittman helped salvage the day for fantasy managers with a tough 10-yard grab just past the midway point of the fourth quarter, a score that proved to be the difference in the game. Pittman will look to record a touchdown for the third consecutive contest when Indianapolis welcomes in the Dolphins in Week 7.