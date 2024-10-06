Michael Pittman News: Salvages day with TD

Pittman brought in five of eight targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 37-34 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Pittman finished third on the Colts in receptions for the afternoon, but he averaged a meager 7.4 yards per reception. Moreover, 27 of Pittman's yards came on a single reception, underscoring how suffocating the Jaguars' defense was when he had the ball. Nevertheless, Pittman still managed to make it a productive day for fantasy managers by recording his first touchdown of the season, a one-yard grab in the first quarter. The fifth-year pro has now been at Sunday's 37 receiving yards or fewer in four of his first five games, a matter he'll look to rectify at the expense of the Titans in a Week 6 road divisional clash.