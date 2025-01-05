Michael Pittman News: Six grabs in OT win

Pittman caught six of 10 targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Jaguars.

It was another strong performance from Pittman, who benefitted from having Joe Flacco under center to close out the season rather than Anthony Richardson (back). Three of Pittman's four biggest yardage totals of 2024 came with Flacco at the helm of the Colts' offense, and the wideout closes the books on his fifth NFL campaign having posted a 69-808-3 line on 111 targets over 16 games, a big decline from 2023. Pittman is under contract through 2026 with $13 million of his 2025 salary already guaranteed, so Indy has little incentive to part ways with him in the offseason despite the difficulty he's had establishing chemistry with Richardson.