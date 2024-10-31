Michael Pittman News: Submits full practice

Pittman (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Pittman sat out Wednesday's session, but his ability to log every rep in practice a day later clears up any concern about his status heading into Sunday's contest versus the Vikings. After signing a three-year, $70 million extension with the Colts in March, Pittman has slumped to a 29-352-2 receiving line on 53 targets through the team's first eight games, but his fantasy outlook should be rosier moving forward after head coach Shane Steichen announced that Joe Flacco will replace Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback. While Flacco made two starts and an extended appearance off the bench in place of an injured Richardson from Weeks 4 through 6, Pittman produced 14 catches for 185 yards and scored both of his touchdowns on the season.