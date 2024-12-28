Michael Wilson News: Four-catch effort in loss

Wilson brought in four of six targets for 22 yards in the Cardinals' 13-9 loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

Wilson finished third in receptions and targets on the night behind Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison, but he was way behind his teammates' respective 123- and 96-yard tallies. It was another lackluster showing for Wilson, who hasn't eclipsed 57 receiving yards since Week 5 and has four or fewer receptions in seven of the last eight games. The second-year wideout will close out the season at home against the 49ers in Week 18.