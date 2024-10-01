Mike Evans Injury: Upgrades to limited practice

Evans (knee/calf) was limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Evans was listed as a non-participant Monday, so it's encouraging to see him upgrade his participation level, even if Tampa Bay was only having another walk-through session. The star wideout figures to have a good chance to suit up for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Falcons. If Evans can upgrade to a full practice session Wednesday, however, it would mitigate any concerns about his health. The veteran wideout is coming off a 8-94-1 receiving line on 14 targets during Week 4's win over the Eagles, with his catches, yards and targets all being season-best marks.