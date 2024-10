Gesicki played only 16 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns, catching one pass for two yards. He also recovered a late onside kick attempt by the Browns.

This was the fewest number of snaps for Gesicki, and his smallest snap share (16%). This was in part due to the Bengals' run-heavy game script, as they barely attempted to throw the ball after they got off to a 21-6 lead. Presumably that game script won't be present in Week 8 against the Eagles.