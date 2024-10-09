Mike Gesicki News: Targeted twice against Ravens

Gesicki secured both of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Ravens.

Gesicki played 29 of the Bengals' 67 offensive snaps Sunday while rookie tight end Erick All was on the field for 35 snaps. This marks the second-straight week in which the rookie played more snaps than Gesicki. The 29-year-old veteran could continue to see his role diminish with the emergence of All, limiting his fantasy upside. Gesicki remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 6 matchup with the Giants.