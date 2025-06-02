Mike Onwenu Injury: Dealing with hand injury

Onwenu has been limited at OTAs this spring due to a hand injury, NFL.com reports.

It doesn't sound serious. Onwenu opened the 2024 season at right tackle but was kicked back inside to right guard in Week 5. After New England signed veteran RT Morgan Moses in free agency and then drafted LT Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Onwenu figures to stick at guard this coming season.