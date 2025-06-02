Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Onwenu headshot

Mike Onwenu Injury: Dealing with hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Onwenu has been limited at OTAs this spring due to a hand injury, NFL.com reports.

It doesn't sound serious. Onwenu opened the 2024 season at right tackle but was kicked back inside to right guard in Week 5. After New England signed veteran RT Morgan Moses in free agency and then drafted LT Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Onwenu figures to stick at guard this coming season.

Mike Onwenu
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now