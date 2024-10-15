Mike Williams News: Avoids concussion

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Tuesday that Williams (head) cleared concussion protocol, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Ulbrich previously revealed after Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills that Williams was being evaluated for a head injury, which he suffered on the Jets' final offensive play of the game. Williams finished the night with no catches on three targets over his 31 snaps and was the subject of criticism from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who told Cimini in his postgame press conference that the receiver ran the wrong route on the Jets' final play, which resulted in an interception. Though Williams looks as though he'll be healthy enough to play in Sunday's game against the Steelers in Week 7, he could see a major drop in snaps after the Jets acquired receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) in a deal with the Raiders earlier Tuesday. With Adams, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard seemingly locked in as the Jets' starting wideout trio and Williams offering no utility on special teams, Williams could be a candidate to get traded ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline. The 30-year-old signed a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason but has recorded just 10 receptions for 145 yards and no touchdowns on 17 targets through New York's first six games.