Mike Williams News: Back with team Thursday

Williams is present at Jets team facilities Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Williams missed Wednesday's walk-through practice due to what was termed as a personal matter, presumably as a direct result of reports that New York is trying to trade him following the acquisition of Davante Adams on Tuesday. With the NFL's trade deadline still three weeks away, Williams' status with the team heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers remains murky. Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson seem locked in alongside Adams as the Jets' preferred three-wideout arrangement, as Williams has managed just 10 receptions for 145 yards and no touchdowns on 17 targets through the first six games of the season. Dianna Russini of The Athletic relays that the Chargers, Steelers and Saints are among the team who have reached out to the Jets about acquiring Williams, who is playing under a one-year, $10 million contract, though only $1.26 million of the contract derives from his base salary.