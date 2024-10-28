Mike Williams News: Blanked in No. 3 WR role

Williams wasn't targeted in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

Williams has clearly lost the trust of Aaron Rodgers, as Williams played 58 percent of offensive snaps in the absence of Allen Lazard (chest) but wasn't thrown to at all. Xavier Gipson got the only target by a Jets wide receiver other than Garrett Wilson or Davante Adams, and Gipson made the most of that opportunity by scoring a one-yard touchdown. Williams is unlikely to play a significant role in Week 9 against the Texans, if he isn't traded by then.