Mike Williams News: Held to two catches in London

Williams caught two of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings.

Williams' lack of involvement was discouraging considering Aaron Rodgers threw the ball 54 times as the Jets went pass-heavy in an attempt to dig out of a 17-0 hole. The veteran wide receiver tied with Breece Hall for a distant fourth in targets behind Garrett Wilson's 22, Allen Lazard's 10 and Tyler Conklin's nine. Despite Lazard's frequent drops, he and Wilson have seen much more consistent attention from Rodgers than Williams has. Up next for Williams and the Jets is a pivotal Week 6 home game against the Bills on Monday Night Football.