Mike Williams News: One catch in limited role

Williams caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Williams dipped to No. 4 on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart after Tuesday's acquisition of Davante Adams, and the former was on the field for just one third of the team's snaps on offense. To Williams' credit, he kept his head in the game after being scapegoated for running the wrong route on Aaron Rodgers' game-sealing interception in the Week 6 loss to the Bills, and Williams' lone catch against the Steelers was a fourth-down conversion while the game was still within reach. Williams is a candidate to be traded before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.