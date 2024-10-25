Mike Williams News: Should help replace Lazard

Williams is expected to reclaim a regular spot in three-receiver sets for the Jets in Sunday's game against the Patriots with Allen Lazard (chest) listed as doubtful for the contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

While both Garrett Wilson and Lazard were healthy last week, Williams ended up seeing a steep reduction in playing time in Sunday's loss to the Steelers as the newly acquired Davante Adams made his Jets debut. Williams played just 33 percent of snaps -- his lowest share since Week 1 -- and finished with one catch for 15 yards on two targets. Though he's poised to regain snaps Sunday, Williams is still expected to rank well behind Adams and Wilson in terms of target share.