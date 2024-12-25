Mo Alie-Cox Injury: Working through toe injury

Alie-Cox (toe) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Alie-Cox played through a hip injury in Week 16 against the Titans and finished with one catch (on two targets) for 15 yards, but it appears he may have picked up a toe injury in the process. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Giants. If Alie-Cox is not cleared to play, Kylen Granson and Will Mallory would serve as the Colts' backup tight ends behind starter Drew Ogletree.