Mo Alie-Cox Injury: Working through toe injury
Alie-Cox (toe) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
Alie-Cox played through a hip injury in Week 16 against the Titans and finished with one catch (on two targets) for 15 yards, but it appears he may have picked up a toe injury in the process. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's game against the Giants. If Alie-Cox is not cleared to play, Kylen Granson and Will Mallory would serve as the Colts' backup tight ends behind starter Drew Ogletree.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now