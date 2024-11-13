Nate Hobbs Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Hobbs (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
The Illinois product was carted to the locker room after sustaining an ankle injury in Las Vegas' Week 9 loss to Cincinnati, so it's no surprise that he's missing Wednesday's practice. If Hobbs is unable to practice in at least a limited fashion either Thursday or Friday, expect Darnay Holmes and Decamerion Richardson to see increased work with the Raiders' first-team defense in Week 11's matchup against the Dolphins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now