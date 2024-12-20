Nelson Agholor Injury: Downgraded to out for Week 16

Agholor (concussion) was downgraded to out for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

Agholor was initially listed as questionable to play versus Pittsburgh, but his next chance to suit up will be next Wednesday against the Texans on Christmas Day. Rashod Bateman (foot) remains questionable for Baltimore's Saturday contest. Tylan Wallace and fourth-round rookie Devontez Walker are next in line for snaps behind Zay Flowers. Diontae Johnson has already also been ruled out due to personal reasons stemming from his unhappiness with his role in Baltimore.