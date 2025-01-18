DraftKings NFL: Sunday Divisional Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

The Games

Over/Under Road Team Road

Implied Total Home Team Home

Implied Total 43.5 Los Angeles Rams 18.75 Philadelphia Eagles 24.75 51.5 Baltimore Ravens 26.5 Buffalo Bills 25

Quarterback

Josh Allen vs. BAL ($7,700)

Ravens-Bills is the marquee game of the weekend. It features the two MVP frontrunners and has a total eight points higher than Rams-Eagles. For what it's worth, Baltimore played host to Buffalo in Week 4 and dominated 35-10 behind 199 yards from Derrick Henry. Most places have Allen projected a couple points better than Lamar Jackson ($7,800), despite the Ravens being favored and Jackson rushing for nearly twice as many yards on the season. Much of the reason for that is usage in the red zone. Allen rushed for 12 TDs to Jackson's four. The Ravens have Henry and the Bills don't. The Bills are also a bit more likely to be playing from behind, which would also favor Allen, assuming they don't get blown out again. Regardless, the decision is essentially a toss up. Allen will be more popular in cash games.

Jalen Hurts vs. LAR ($6,800)

Since you wouldn't call it a great spot for either Jackson or Allen, Hurts can be considered for $1,000 cheaper. This is the first time he's been priced less than $7K, but I suppose it makes sense as he's failed to reach 20 fantasy points in five of his last seven games. The addition of Saquon Barkley has sapped some of his rushing upside, especially in the red zone. Nonetheless, he's viable in any format based on the discount. He still has plenty of upside; he just realizes it less often. For GPPs, Matthew Stafford ($5,200) can be considered if only because he's so much cheaper than the others that it allows for a different type of lineup construction.

Running Back

Saquon Barkley vs. LAR ($8,200)

The Eagles faced the Rams in Los Angeles in Week 12 and Barkley ran wild, carrying 26 times for 255 yards while adding four catches for 47 yards. He's had an incredible season and the Eagles would like nothing more than for Sunday's matchup to follow a similar script. Barkley projects better than Derrick Henry ($8,000) because he has a softer matchup and a bit more receiving upside but both are obviously strong options. I expect Barkley to be slightly more popular but the difference to be negligible. The decision will be whether to roster them together, which likely depends on what you do with Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua.

Kyren Williams at PHI ($6,900)

The main selling point for Williams in this spot is volume. He should play almost every snap as the Rams remain without Blake Corum. It's tough matchup, but he could still see 20 touches the same way Josh Jacobs did in the same matchup for Green Bay last week. The Packers only scored 10 points, but Jacobs had 18 carries and three catches for 121 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Williams could do similar and be optimal for the discount. He, Barkley and Henry will be similarly popular. James Cook ($6,700) will go somewhat overlooked and can be considered for leverage in tournaments. He just ran for 120 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos and looked good doing it, but the Ravens have a great run defense.

Wide Receiver

Puka Nacua at PHI ($7,400)

Nacua is expected to be the most popular WR as he projects for the most points and as the best point-per-dollar value. The Rams are likely to be playing from behind, as they were in the Week 12 matchup when he caught nine of 13 targets for 113 yards. He looks even better because the only other option in this range is A.J. Brown ($7,000), who's coming off a dud last week when he caught just one of three targets for 10 yards against Green Bay. Pairing Brown with Hurts in GPPs would be all the leverage you need.

Khalil Shakir vs. BAL ($5,000)

Shakir will be the popular value option, just like he was last week when he caught all six of his targets for 61 yards. He's the only one of Josh Allen's weapons who's shown consistency, evidenced by 11 consecutive games with at least six targets.

DeVonta Smith ($5,600) will also be relatively popular again. I think Eagles WRs will have to be efficient though. Hurts only attempted 21 passes last week and his prop sits at 25.5 for Sunday. Contrast that with the props of Allen and Stafford, which sit at 32.5. That isn't to say Smith is a bad option, just don't expect a ton of volume. Same goes for Cooper Kupp ($5,400), who's looked a shell of himself in recent weeks. Advanced stats say he isn't getting open but with his salary slashed all the way down, I wouldn't fault anyone for gambling on him for leverage. I'd prefer taking a chance on Rashod Bateman ($4,900), assuming that Zay Flowers is out again. Bateman has five touchdowns in his last five games and will serve as the de facto No. 1 WR in Flowers' absence. For the largest-field GPPs like the Millionaire and $3 20 max, Amari Cooper ($4,400), Keon Coleman ($4,100), Curtis Samuel ($3,400) and Nelson Agholor ($3,300) can be considered in game stacks.

Tight End

Mark Andrews ($4,500) and Isaiah Likely ($3,500) at BUF

All five TEs on this slate are viable and there isn't much that separates them. Lamar Jackson loves throwing to him and with Zay Flowers, they get just enough of a bump to project above the rest. Dallas Goedert ($3,900) is averaging four catches per game over his last five and is coming off a highlight-reel touchdown against the Packers. Dalton Kincaid ($3,700) has seen his salary fall to a season low and the Bills could be facing a negative game script. Tyler Higbee ($3,400) was off to a flyer against the Vikings, with five catches for 58 yards early before leaving with a chest injury in the second quarter. He's apparently fine and will be less popular than the others.

Defense/Special Teams

Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAR ($3,400)

The Eagles have been one of the best defenses in the NFL since the midway point of the season and they're especially good against the pass. I wouldn't want to prioritize them at the expense of another position but they project the best and will be the most popular. Going down to the Ravens ($2,900) or Rams ($2,700) seems fine, if necessary.

