Nelson Agholor Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Agholor (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

His availability is the subject of more intrigue than usual, as fellow wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) also is listed as questionable. Agholor didn't practice at all this week, but he'd still be able to play if he cleared concussion protocol before Saturday's game, six days after he suffered the injury during a 35-14 win over the Giants. Bateman also was listed as a non-participant Thursday, after being a mid-week addition to the injury report Wednesday (as a limited participant).

Nelson Agholor
Baltimore Ravens
