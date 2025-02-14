Nelson Agholor News: Struggles to produce in 10th season

Agholor totaled 14 catches on 29 targets for 231 yards and two touchdowns over 14 regular-season games in 2024.

Agholor's reception and yardage totals were the lowest of his NFL career. Last season also marked the first time he's caught fewer than half of his targets. Agholor did see the field plenty during Baltimore's wild-card round loss to Buffalo, logging 46 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps, but he drew only one target (which he didn't catch). Agholor is set to be a free agent upon the beginning of the new league year in March.