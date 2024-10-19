Nick Chubb Injury: Activated off PUP list

Chubb (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, was activated off the reserve/PUP list Saturday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

This had been widely discussed since earlier this week, but the team made it official Saturday. It's unclear how much work Chubb will get over a year removed from a gruesome and serious knee injury, but the absence of Jerome Ford (hamstring) might force the Browns' hand somewhat. Expect D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong to also both still have a role within Cleveland's dormant offense.