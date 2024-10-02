Nick Chubb Injury: Cleared for practice

The Browns designated Chubb (knee) to return to practice Wednesday.

The move opens up a 21-day practice window in which the Browns can evaluate Chubb in practice before having to activate him from the reserve/PUP list. Per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns have no definitive target for Chubb's return to game action, but the running back's looming return to practice represents a major milestone in his recovery from the serious knee injury he sustained in Week 2 last season.