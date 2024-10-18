Nick Chubb Injury: Deemed questionable, expected to play

Though listed as questionable by the Browns, Chubb (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Chubb is currently on the PUP list, but look for him to be activated Saturday, and though he'll head into the weekend with a 'questionable' injury designation, he's expected to rejoin the Browns' backfield Sunday. Chubb's looming return arrives at an opportune time for the team, with fellow RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) having been ruled out. It remains to be seen how much work Chubb -- who has been practicing fully -- will see in his first game action since Week 2 of the 2023 season, but he's in a position to claim a portion of Cleveland's Week 7 carries in a backfield that also includes D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong.