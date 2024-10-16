Nick Chubb Injury: Logs full practice

Chubb (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Chubb remains on the PUP list, but he's been practicing since Week 5 and is expected to make his season debut this Sunday against the Bengals (per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi). This is his first time being listed as a full practice participant, furthering the notion that he's on track to play. Fellow Browns RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) missed Wednesday's practice after making an early exit from the 20-16 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say whether Chubb will be on a "pitch count" if he is indeed activated this week, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.