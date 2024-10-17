Nick Chubb Injury: No set snap count

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that there is no exact number of snaps or touches the team has set for Chubb (knee) in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Chubb is set to play his first game since Week 2 of 2023 after sustaining multiple knee injuries and a lengthy rehab process. Despite what the coach's comments might suggest, it stands to reason that Chubb wouldn't be in line for, say, 20-to-25 opportunities in first game back after a lengthy absence. Stefanski was more concerned about the entire offense, which has yet to reach 20 points or 300 yards in a game. Chubb can give the offense a jolt and ignite a dormant rushing attack. Moving the chains and extending drives would be a start. Cleveland owns the worst third-down offense in the NFL at a conversion rate of 19.2 percent.