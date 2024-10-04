Nick Chubb Injury: Officially ruled out for Week 5

Chubb (knee), who remains on the reserve/PUP list after having been designated to return Wednesday, was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Chubb was never a realistic candidate to retake the field as early as Week 5, and it would be unsurprising to see the Browns give him the benefit of his full 21-day practice window before activating him to the 53-man roster. Still, the progress made by Chubb in his recovery has been encouraging, with head coach Kevin Stefanski saying the star running back "looks like himself to me," per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports that Chubb worked with the scout team and in individual drills at practice this week.