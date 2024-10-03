Nick Chubb Injury: Puts in limited practice Thursday

Chubb (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Chubb was back on the field for the second day in a row, albeit with a cap on his reps as the Browns ease him back from the major left knee injury that he sustained in Week 2 of the 2023 season. According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, Chubb said his surgically repaired knee felt good following Wednesday's practice, but he's unlikely to play Sunday against the Commanders and admitted that he's unsure when he'll be ready to make his 2024 debut. Until Chubb is activated from the PUP list, Jerome Ford should remain the Browns' lead back, while D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong (hamstring) fill depth roles behind him.