Nick Chubb Injury: Returns to practice

Chubb (knee) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant and was fifth through the line for handoffs among the team's running backs, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Though the Browns have declined to comment on expectations for Chubb's return to games, their decision to open his 21-day practice window Wednesday suggests they expect him back no later than Week 8. Until he's placed on the active roster, Chubb won't be listed with an official gameday status on the team's final practice report of a given week, which means further updates will come from coaches or plugged-in reporters. Chubb's spot at the back of the hand-off line Wednesday might be taken as a hint that Jerome Ford will get at least one more game as the Browns' lead back Sunday at Washington.