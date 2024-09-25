Nick Chubb Injury: Set for evaluation next week

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Chubb (knee) is "doing well" and will be evaluated next week, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Stefanski essentially sidestepped the question when he was asked if Chubb would be designated to return from injured reserve when first eligible next week. Fantasy managers don't have much information to go on right now, with Chubb more than a year removed from suffering ACL and MCL tears to his left knee but only 10 months out from the second surgery he had on the knee. Fellow Browns running back Jerome Ford has played 66 percent of snaps on offense through three games, averaging 9.7 carries for 48.3 yards and 3.3 catches for 19.3 yards in an offense that's been severely limited by poor play at quarterback and offensive tackle. The situation may be somewhat better by the time Chubb returns, but the combination of subpar team context and his return from a major knee surgery will make it difficult to maintain his accustomed rushing efficiency. Chubb has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his first six NFL seasons.