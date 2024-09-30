Nick Chubb Injury: Slated to practice Wednesday

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he expects Chubb (reserve/PUP list, knee) to have his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday and to be on the field in some capacity, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Chubb currently remains on the reserve/PUP list due to a severe left knee injury sustained Week 2 of last season, so it will be highly encouraging to see him ready to resume practicing at his earliest possible eligible date. Once he's officially designated to return, Cleveland will have 21 days to evaluate Chubb at practice, throughout which span he'll be eligible to return to the active roster at any time. That makes Sunday's road game against the Commanders the earliest tentative date Chubb could be eligible to return to game action, though it seems more likely that the veteran running back will be brought along cautiously. Jerome Ford will continue to lead Cleveland's backfield until Chubb is fully cleared, with D'Onta Foreman available behind him on the depth chart.