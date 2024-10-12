Nick Chubb Injury: Trending toward Week 7 return

Chubb (knee) is expected to be activated from the PUP list to make his 2024 debut against the Bengals in Week 7, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Chubb had his 21-day practice window opened Oct. 2, though the Browns have thus far resisted adding him back on the 53-man roster. The 28-year-old has already been ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, but he was able to log a trio of limited practice sessions during the week, setting himself up for a Week 7 return. Chubb last saw game action in Week 2 of last season, when he tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee and ultimately required two separate surgeries. Jerome Ford has been leading Cleveland's backfield this season and has averaged 5.2 yards per carry, though he's scored just one touchdown thus far. Chubb will likely lead to be eased back into action to some extent, but if he eventually proves to be close to his ability level prior to the injury, he'll likely take over the lead-back role for the Browns in due time.