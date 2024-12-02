Nick Chubb News: Records receiving TD in loss

Chubb rushed nine times for 21 yards and secured both targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 41-32 loss to the Broncos on Monday night.

Chubb and Jerome Ford both logged the same number of carries, but the latter recorded 20 more rushing yards. However, Chubb was the only one of the two that got into the end zone, as he recorded a five-yard scoring grab with just under nine minutes remaining to erase a 31-25 deficit. The touchdown was Chubb's first through the air since Week 18 of the 2022 season and fourth overall since making his Week 7 season debut. Chubb will look to hit paydirt again Week 14 versus a Steelers squad that he tallied a pair of rush TDs against Week 12.