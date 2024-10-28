Nick Chubb News: Still under restrictions

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday's win over Baltimore that Chubb's workload is still being monitored, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "I wouldn't say we took all the pitch count off," Stefanski said. "Still want to be smart with Nick in the second game back, but he's moving well."

Chubb was on the field for 61 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday, compared to 36 percent in his first post-injury game last week, when the running back barely played in the second half. The workload increased from 11 carries to 16, including six touches in the second half. While there may be some restrictions, neither D'Onta Foreman nor Pierre Strong is a threat to Chubb's backfield dominance.