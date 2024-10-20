Nick Chubb News: Week 7 return official

Chubb (knee) is active Week 7 against the Bengals.

It's been nearly 400 days since the last time Chubb took the field in an NFL game, but after a lengthy rehab of multiple serious knee injuries, he'll return to action for a Cleveland offense desperate for any type of spark. Chubb's workload remains the bigger question mark, however. Jerome Ford -- who had been operating as RB1 while Chubb was on the PUP list -- will not play Sunday due to a hamstring injury, which would, in theory, pave the way for Chubb to be the lead back. However, given it's his 2024 debut, as well as his extensive injury history, expect the likes of D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong to also factor into the Cleveland backfield as Chubb works his way back into the mix.