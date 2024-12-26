Nick Folk Injury: Misses another practice

Folk (abdomen) didn't practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Folk's abdominal injury prevented him from playing in the 38-30 loss to the Colts in Week 16 and has now kept him sidelined for the team's first two Week 17 practices. According to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, the Titans remain hopeful that Folk will be able to handle kicking duties in this Sunday's game in Jacksonville, but Tennessee added some insurance by signing Matthew Wright to their practice squad Thursday. Wright would presumably be elevated to the roster Saturday if Folk is in any danger of missing a second straight game.