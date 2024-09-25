Nick Scott Injury: Limited Wednesday

Scott (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 29-year-old was expected to take over Carolina's top strong safety role after Jordan Fuller (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but it now appears Scott is dealing with an injury of his own. Scott's practice participation Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication of his availability for Week 4, as the Panthers host the Bengals.