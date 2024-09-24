Nick Scott: Moves into starting role

Scott is likely to take over as a starting safety for the Panthers beginning with Sunday's game against the Bengals after Carolina placed Jordan Fuller (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Scott played a significant role in the Bengals secondary last season and the two seasons prior to that with the Rams, so he's no stranger to starting. With Fuller guaranteed to miss at least the next four games, Scott will should enjoy a month-long run as a starter. After logging just eight snaps on defense over the first two weeks of the season while Fuller and fellow safety Xavier Woods were healthy, Scott played 34 snaps in the Week 3 win over the Raiders, finishing with six tackles.