Nick Scott News: Cleared to play versus Cincy

Scott (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals and is expected to play, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Scott was on the injury report as limited earlier in the week, but he's been cleared to play in what is a revenge game for the veteran safety after he spent 2023 with the Bengals. On top of that, Scott is expected to take over as a starter for Carolina following Jordan Fuller's (hamstring) placement on injured reserve this week. Scott has six tackles (four solo) through three games.