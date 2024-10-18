Nick Scott News: Ready to face Washington

Scott (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Scott was limited in all three official practice sessions this week, but that may in part have been due to load management, as he's coming off three consecutive games having played 100 percent of defensive snaps. As long as his hamstring isn't hampering him, Scott will again be in line to handle an every-down role Sunday on the road against Washington.