Nick Scott News: Ready to suit up vs. Chicago

Scott (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Scott played 100 percent of defensive snaps during Carolina's loss to Cincinnati in Week 4 despite entering the contest with a quadriceps issue, and he's now slated to play through a shoulder injury versus Chicago. As long as Scott continues to handle an every-down role, he figures to remain a viable flex fantasy option in IDP formats.