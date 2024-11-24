Nico Collins News: Big game against Tennessee

Collins recorded five receptions on nine targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Titans.

Collins did the majority of his damage early in the game, first scoring from five yards away midway through the second quarter. He then caught a 56-yard pass to set up a field goal just before halftime. Collins also broke free for an apparent 33-yard yard score late in the fourth quarter, though it was nullified by a penalty-- the second consecutive week he's had a score called back. Despite that disappointment, Collins was more involved in the offense in his second game since returning from a knee injury and he should be an elite fantasy option moving forward.